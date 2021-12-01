Cavaliers down Eagles for football’s Division III title

“Oh, I was just picturing it like in the movies when they’re all up and excited,” Koetsier said.

CVC lost to the Eagles in the 2019 Valley game, but head coach Mason Hughes said there was no sense of revenge between that game and this one.

“Honestly, we play each other every year, multiple times a year sometimes. So it’s like, you got to have a quick memory,” Hughes said.

While the game came down to a last second field goal after a late lead change, the entire game was a back and forth matchup. On their first possession CVC ate up over half a quarter of clock and gained less than half a field of yards. They’re drive of mostly runs stalled on third down at the 10-yard line when Bakker over threw his running back in the flat. Koetsier did convert the field goal, though, at least pulling something out of the drive with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Bakersfield Christian didn’t waste any time at all when they got the and scored on the first play of their drive. Braden Waterman heaved it deep to his wide receiver, Dylan Johnson. Despite being interfered with Johnson caught the ball and ran it the rest of the way for a one play, 65-yard, touchdown score with 5:22 to go.

CVC’s crowd, who was slow to get into the game finally roared to life on a 3rd and five at the CVC 19-yard line, when they stopped the Eagles for no gain. They roared louder when they denied the Eagles a 4th down conversion and took over on their own 15 to all but end the first quarter.

CVC’s vigor died out when Bakker lobbed an interception at the beginning of the second quarter. Not that it was Bakker’s fault because Moore slipped on the route. That hurt the Cavs’ chances of recapturing the lead, and deeply hurt the sideline morale.

On the Eagles possession play had to be stopped for about 10 minutes when the top of a Bakersfield Christian player’s finger was sheared off. Players plus referees looked for it on the field at the CVC 15-yard line while the player was taken away in a ambulance. The player’s is unidentified here, but his finger was found on the field.

Bakersfield couldn’t end the drive with a touchdown but they did turn their interception into points with a field goal to go up 10-3 with 3:27 left in the half.