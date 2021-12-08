Grizzlies bounce back to winning ways over Wonderful Wolves

Granite Hills defeats the Wonderful Collegiate Prep Academy 44-24 on Monday night after a tournament loss to Exeter last weekend
PORTERVILLE – The Grizzlies bounced back against Wonderful Collegiate Prep Academy on Monday night, Dec. 6, after a disappointing loss to the Exeter Monarchs, and improved to 6-2 on the year.
After a crucial loss, Saturday to the Monarchs in the championship round of a tournament located in Farmersville the Grizzlies showed resilience and dominated the Wolves, 44-24, tonight on their home court. According to Grizzlies head coach Bud Luther, he believes, “the team did a better job of taking care of the ball and the team’s energy and efforts were different from Saturday.”
The Grizzlies seemed to have taken complete control of the game, right from the jump. The offense was steady, and overwhelmed the wolves with their quick and smothering defense, practically shutting down the Wolves’ chance of ever getting into a rhythm.
Luther believed the “bigs” and guard Daniel Medrano really were a defensive force they haven’t had in quite a while. Offensively Blas Diaz and Dario Alcantar led the grizzlies scoring with 14 apiece. Fellow teammate Jose Sanchez also had 7.
Luther expressed how he was glad they shot better at the free-throw line, going 5 for 7, which is a problem that had plagued them in the past.
On the other side Wolves head coach Felicia Ragland believes they can improve in the coming days if they can, “Take care of the ball, box out, rebound, and knockdown key shots.” Ragland said, “I was overall glad about the team’s performance. They had the energy and intensity but just couldn’t seem to make certain shots in key moments of the game.”
The wolves (0-3) head home to prepare for Chavez High school Wednesday evening and as for the Grizzlies (6-2), they’re getting ready to travel and play the (3-0) Mendota Aztecs in the Parlier Tournament Thursday night.