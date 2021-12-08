Grizzlies bounce back to winning ways over Wonderful Wolves

Granite Hills defeats the Wonderful Collegiate Prep Academy 44-24 on Monday night after a tournament loss to Exeter last weekend

PORTERVILLE – The Grizzlies bounced back against Wonderful Collegiate Prep Academy on Monday night, Dec. 6, after a disappointing loss to the Exeter Monarchs, and improved to 6-2 on the year.

After a crucial loss, Saturday to the Monarchs in the championship round of a tournament located in Farmersville the Grizzlies showed resilience and dominated the Wolves, 44-24, tonight on their home court. According to Grizzlies head coach Bud Luther, he believes, “the team did a better job of taking care of the ball and the team’s energy and efforts were different from Saturday.”

The Grizzlies seemed to have taken complete control of the game, right from the jump. The offense was steady, and overwhelmed the wolves with their quick and smothering defense, practically shutting down the Wolves’ chance of ever getting into a rhythm.