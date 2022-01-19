Granite Hills boys defeat Lindsay to open ESL basketball play

The Grizzlies defeat the Lindsay Cardins in a close 51-43 game to get East Sequoia League play started
PORTERVILLE – Pre-league play is over and the real games have begun. The Granite Hills Grizzlies started their 2022 East Sequoia League play with a nail-biting, 51-43 win over the Lindsay Cardinals last Thursday, Jan. 13.
While neither team was scoring at will, the first three quarters were a back-and-forth battle that took a 25-23 score into the fourth quarter. But the Grizzlies had enough and began to pull way. Granite Hills senior Adam Sandoval really took charge offensively with 12 points and set the tone defensively locking down Lindsay’s bigs in the paint. Junior guard Angel Perez complimented Sandoval’s 12 with 10 points.
Head coach But Luther said the team did what it had to do to start league off right.
“It’s great to open league play with a game like this, It really sets the tone for the rest of the season.” Luther added that the team will have to look forward to another league game against Strathmore that got postponed due to COVID-19. They’ll also be taking on the Woodlake Tigers tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 19. A win against the Tigers will extend their winning streak to three.
“I feel when we are healthy we can hang with anyone so we need to get healthy first but I feel confident in my guys to go out there and compete and hopefully secure a few wins,” Luther said.
As for Lindsay (12-8) they headed home in hopes of bouncing back against another league opponent, Farmersville (3-15), which will also take place tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 19.