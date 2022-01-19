Granite Hills boys defeat Lindsay to open ESL basketball play

Head coach But Luther said the team did what it had to do to start league off right.

“It’s great to open league play with a game like this, It really sets the tone for the rest of the season.” Luther added that the team will have to look forward to another league game against Strathmore that got postponed due to COVID-19. They’ll also be taking on the Woodlake Tigers tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 19. A win against the Tigers will extend their winning streak to three.

“I feel when we are healthy we can hang with anyone so we need to get healthy first but I feel confident in my guys to go out there and compete and hopefully secure a few wins,” Luther said.

As for Lindsay (12-8) they headed home in hopes of bouncing back against another league opponent, Farmersville (3-15), which will also take place tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 19.