Monarch boys basketball usurped by Emperors in 77-30 home drubbing

An obvious lack of communication between the players allowed Dinuba to add more points to their side of the board. Dinuba’s Harp and Martinez had been putting up plenty of three-pointers in the first two quarters, and when Exeter’s defense got aggressive they also sent the Emperors to the line, only extending their lead further as they closed the up 46-16.

Exeter’s confidence started to simmer down after halftime. The Emperors on the other hands put the pedal to the metal when Javier Torres hit a two-pointer. Dinuba’s Keine Prendez followed it up with a three-pointer. The Monarchs struggled to put up anything during the third quarter, as their hopes of pulling out a late game comeback sunk further and further.

The end of the fourth quarter was mercy for Exeter who was saddled with a 47-point lopsided 77-30 defeat in their home gym. Emperor head coach Jim Lamb said he felt his players, “were ready from the beginning and knew their game plan.” He added that the team’s communication was good and that they, “shared the ball very well. They are all very good friends and that plays a huge role in how well they communicate with each other on the court.”

Now the Monarchs will have more than a week to lick their wounds as they take on another Central Sequoia League foe in the Immanuel Eagles next Wednesday, Jan. 26.