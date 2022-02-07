Boys basketball: Granite Hills steam past the Woodlake tigers

Grizzlies dominate the scoreboard in a 56-33 win over the Woodlake Tigers

PORTERVILLE – Friday night at 7 p.m. the Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Woodlake Tigers met in their second league meeting of the year. Granite HIlls was heavily favored last time they met on Jan. 19, and they proved why with a lopsided 72-23 final. This time with the Grizzlies hosting for their senior night they seemed to pick up where they left off.

From the tip-off it seemed like it would be a close game after Granite Hills held on to a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. But with an offensive outbreak in the second quarter the Grizzlies seemed to have this one in the bag leading 32-14 at the half. After the break the Grizzlies kept the pace of steady offensive production and solid defense to end the game 56-33.