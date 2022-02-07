Boys basketball: Granite Hills steam past the Woodlake tigers

Grizzlies dominate the scoreboard in a 56-33 win over the Woodlake Tigers
PORTERVILLE – Friday night at 7 p.m. the Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Woodlake Tigers met in their second league meeting of the year. Granite HIlls was heavily favored last time they met on Jan. 19, and they proved why with a lopsided 72-23 final. This time with the Grizzlies hosting for their senior night they seemed to pick up where they left off.
From the tip-off it seemed like it would be a close game after Granite Hills held on to a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. But with an offensive outbreak in the second quarter the Grizzlies seemed to have this one in the bag leading 32-14 at the half. After the break the Grizzlies kept the pace of steady offensive production and solid defense to end the game 56-33.
For the Grizzlies it was junior Angel Perez who led the scoring with a whopping 24 points. Senior Adam Sandoval who left the game in the third quarter with an injury and Junior Blas Diaz also contributed 24 points combined.
When asked about the team’s performance head coach Bud Luther said that his team played hard.
“You know there was a sense of fun that we haven’t had in a while whether that being because of senior night or the crowd’s energy. I’m happy we were able to get everyone involved…and I am happy we were able to send the seniors off with a good win before playoffs,” Luther said.
Sandoval was proud of the win because it notched another win to their season, and it showed the improvement his team has made over the last four year.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to spend [the last four years] with anyone else. These guys show up and work hard but the season’s not over. We still got playoffs and I’m looking forward to leading us to our first playoff win in a while,” Sandoval said.
As for the upcoming week the Grizzlies (18-6) are set to face the Farmersville Aztecs (3-22) on Thursday, Feb. 10. As for the Tigers (4-21) they look to finish their season on the road with a game against Farmersville on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and their season finale against Sierra Pacific (19-5) on Feb. 10.