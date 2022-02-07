Boys Basketball: Mustang trample Hawks in cross-town rivalry matchup

Western came back right where they left off in the second half. They were relentless in the paint and continued to out-rebound Mission Oak. The Mustangs were also denying everything and got a hand on almost every close shot. Unfortunately, the Hawks began to pick it up on defense too. A scrappy Mission Oak defense that forced several steals was starting to become an issue in the third quarter. The deep shots weren’t landing and it was difficult to move the ball. On top of this Mission Oak was picking it up on offense and hitting shots that they hadn’t previously.

Mission Oak was starting to close in during the fourth quarter. The Hawks were landing their 3-pointers and getting multiple put-back layups. Western was trying to do too much and their mistakes on offense were starting to pay. The game was moving quickly and soon Western only had a four point lead. Despite the rising intensity the Mustangs stayed calm and in the final minutes they began to get it back on offense. Good passes, strong drives and multiple free throws brought back a strong lead and sent the Hawks rushing to score. There just wasn’t enough time left and Western took the 11-point victory.

“In those last couple minutes we had confidence that we were gonna pull it off,” Tulare Western coach Keith Rickard said.