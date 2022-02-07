Girls Soccer: Exeter wipes out Hanford West 5-0, takes first in league

Exeter scores 5 unanswered goals at home against Hanford West pulling them into first place in the Central Sequoia League

EXETER – Exeter shutout Hanford West in a 5-0 schelacking on Thursday, Feb. 3. After a 1-1 tie against Selma, the Monarchs were more than ready to pull out a win against the Huskies. This game brought their record to 13-1-3.

Exeter players, Madison Woods and Miranda Torres, said it felt great to be able to come back winning after their tie. Adding that it was a nice team win and brought them closer.