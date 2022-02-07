Girls Soccer: Exeter wipes out Hanford West 5-0, takes first in league

Exeter scores 5 unanswered goals at home against Hanford West pulling them into first place in the Central Sequoia League
EXETER – Exeter shutout Hanford West in a 5-0 schelacking on Thursday, Feb. 3. After a 1-1 tie against Selma, the Monarchs were more than ready to pull out a win against the Huskies. This game brought their record to 13-1-3.
Exeter players, Madison Woods and Miranda Torres, said it felt great to be able to come back winning after their tie. Adding that it was a nice team win and brought them closer.
“I’d say… It was definitely a nice team win, we needed it. It felt nice to finally click again,” Torres said.
During the first half of the game, the Monarchs scored 3 goals. Effectively dominating in the first half. But Exeter kept pushing for more, especially after setting their sights on 50 goals this session.Which they fell short of by just one in that game. Fortunately they were able to get more than enough goals in their 2-0 home win on Saturday, Feb. 5 when they beat long time rival Kingsburg.
Head coach Darin Lasky, said on Thursday,that although every one of the players really put their all out on the field, his reserves such as Aleena Gonzalez and Tyler Barrs truly stepped up for their team.
Whereas for Hanford West, head coach Mike Salyer, explains how this game will help better prepare the team for more solid or difficult teams in the future and that the game was a battle.
Exeter will square off against Kingsburg for the second time in a row on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on the road. The Vikings will certainly be looking to even the score being just one game behind Exeter in the Central Sequoia League standings.