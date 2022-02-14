Girls Basketball: Marauders take down Mustangs in overtime

Monache comes back to force overtime and beat Tulare Western 49-45 in back and forth game

TULARE – The Tulare Western Mustangs ended a difficult season on a seven-game losing streak last week, but their second to last league matchup was one of the most exciting games of the year for its home crowd.

Tulare Western faced-off against the Monache Marauders Feb. 9 in an East Yosemite League matchup. The Mustangs held a close lead for the majority of the game, but the Marauders were able to tie it up in the fourth quarter and seal a 4-point win in overtime.