Girls Soccer: Monarchs finish league without a loss

Exeter scores three goals in final 20 minutes in 3-2 win against Dinuba Emperors
EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs last game of the regular season was nearly their first league loss of the season.
On Feb. 10, the Monarchs were down 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the second half against the Dinuba Emperors putting their undefeated league record in jeopardy. The Emperers went up early scoring a goal in the last six minutes of the first half and then another in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
Exeter head coach Darin Lasky said Dinuba tested his team’s ability to “turn and attack” but ultimately the Monarchs responded.
“We didn’t shy away, we were very aggressive and we were aggressive in attacking [the ball],” Lasky said. “Then it turned into an aggressive physical game and it was nice because we didn’t shy away and that’s why we ended up scoring those three goals in the last 20 minutes.”
Exeter’s final goal came with less than 5 minutes left to play to preserve a 10-0-2 record on a night honoring their seniors. If Exeter had lost it would have been the Monarchs first since losing to Mt. Whitney on Nov. 30 to start the season.
Dinuba has played Exeter tough all season and would have been the only team to hold the Monarchs to a tie twice this year following a 2-2 game on Jan. 18. Dinuba head coach Claudia Diaz said her team worked hard and battled well against a tough Exeter squad. She said her players came together as a team in their final game of the season.
Dinuba (No. 5) went on to host McLane (No. 12) in the opening round of the Division V playoffs on Feb. 15. The top-seeded Monarchs hosted Frontier in the opening round of the Division III playoffs on Feb. 15. Both games happened after press time.