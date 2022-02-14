Girls Soccer: Monarchs finish league without a loss

Exeter head coach Darin Lasky said Dinuba tested his team’s ability to “turn and attack” but ultimately the Monarchs responded.

“We didn’t shy away, we were very aggressive and we were aggressive in attacking [the ball],” Lasky said. “Then it turned into an aggressive physical game and it was nice because we didn’t shy away and that’s why we ended up scoring those three goals in the last 20 minutes.”

Exeter’s final goal came with less than 5 minutes left to play to preserve a 10-0-2 record on a night honoring their seniors. If Exeter had lost it would have been the Monarchs first since losing to Mt. Whitney on Nov. 30 to start the season.