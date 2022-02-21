Baseball: Grizzlies claw past Cougars in home opener

Granite Hills edges out McFarland 5-4 with late rally in daylight shortened, 5-inning game
PORTERVILLE – The Grizzlies packed a lot of baseball into just five innings in its home opening win.
On Feb. 15, the Granite Hill Grizzlies edged out the McFarland Cougars 5-4 in a game shortened to five innings due to daylight. The game began at 3:30 p.m. and was cut off at sundown at around 5:30 p.m.
Granite Hills pitcher Alexis Bedolla was credited the win, striking out nine batters and allowing just 4 hits and 2 earned runs in five innings on the mound, and went 1-1 at the plate with two walks and a run. The rest of the runs came on errors.
“He was very effective in his first outing of the year,” Grizzlies head coach Al Garcia said. “He overcame a wild first inning and had some control issues in the third inning but overall he was solid and was able to go the distance for us.”
Both teams looked evenly matched throughout the first four-innings but it was a bottom of the fifth inning rally that secured a Grizzlies win. Jacob Painter got his only hit of the game in the fifth inning and it couldn’t have come at a better time sparking a late rally in the shortened game. Matthew Rutherford smacked the game-winning RBI knocking in Zuriel Garcia to win the game. Garcia himself went 2-3 with an RBI of his own. Levi Clark provided a consistent threat at the plate going 3-3 with 2 RBI and a stolen base.
“We started out rough defensively in the first with a few errors but overall it was a great start for us, Garcia said. “We showed some toughness and grit with a back and forth game.”
Next up for the Grizzlies is a game on the road at Caruthers today, Feb. 23. The McFarland Cougars will host a home game on Feb. 26 as part of a tournament.