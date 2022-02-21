Baseball: Grizzlies claw past Cougars in home opener

Granite Hills edges out McFarland 5-4 with late rally in daylight shortened, 5-inning game

PORTERVILLE – The Grizzlies packed a lot of baseball into just five innings in its home opening win.

On Feb. 15, the Granite Hill Grizzlies edged out the McFarland Cougars 5-4 in a game shortened to five innings due to daylight. The game began at 3:30 p.m. and was cut off at sundown at around 5:30 p.m.

Granite Hills pitcher Alexis Bedolla was credited the win, striking out nine batters and allowing just 4 hits and 2 earned runs in five innings on the mound, and went 1-1 at the plate with two walks and a run. The rest of the runs came on errors.

“He was very effective in his first outing of the year,” Grizzlies head coach Al Garcia said. “He overcame a wild first inning and had some control issues in the third inning but overall he was solid and was able to go the distance for us.”