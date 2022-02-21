Baseball: Rangers pelt Drillers in season opener

Redwood goes on the road to blow out Bakersfield 10-2 after convincing scrimmage against top tier team in Bullard High School
BAKERSFIELD – Redwood opened its season on the road with a win against Bakersfield High School last week.
On Feb. 16, the Rangers defeated the Drillers 10-2. Redwood’s win against Bakersfield was due in large part due to the efforts of Daniel Parker on the mound. Parker recorded 6 strikeouts in five innings pitched. When talking about his success against Bakersfield, he credited a return to the fundamentals, as the key to his success.
“Reflecting on the past 3 years playing at Redwood, I was trying to do too much and I decided to take it back to the basics from day 1 at practice,” Parker said.
Oftentimes athletes try all these different approaches to make them better, but a lot of times the basics are just what you need. On the offensive end for the Rangers it was infielder Ty Potts who led the charge going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Potts was happy he could contribute but he’s not satisfied.
“It was really awesome to contribute the way I did but I’m still not satisfied with one game and I’m just gonna keep working hard and building on that success,” Potts said.
Bakersfield did not have as much to be pleased with after the final out was made. The lone bright spots were two runs that came from pitcher Johnnie Lee and Andrew Diaz. The Drillers also finished the day with 5 hits total.
Ranger head coach Dan Haydash came to Redwood in 2013 and has implemented a culture accustomed to winning. During his time at Redwood, Haydash has won two valley titles and five West Yosemite League titles. This season Haydash believes he has a special group and wants his team to focus on consistency.
“We will have to wait until we get more games under our belts to see how we handle that challenge,” Hydash said. “We have been working in practice to improve areas we see as areas that need improvement.”
Fans of high school baseball around the Central Valley know that the Redwood Rangers have been receiving a lot of hype lately. This is due in large part to how the team performed earlier this month against Bullard, one of the top teams in the valley. Although Redwood’s matchup with Bullard was just a scrimmage, the Rangers were able to leave having tied a team many think will be among the Valley’s elite.