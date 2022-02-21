Baseball: Rangers pelt Drillers in season opener

Redwood goes on the road to blow out Bakersfield 10-2 after convincing scrimmage against top tier team in Bullard High School

BAKERSFIELD – Redwood opened its season on the road with a win against Bakersfield High School last week.

On Feb. 16, the Rangers defeated the Drillers 10-2. Redwood’s win against Bakersfield was due in large part due to the efforts of Daniel Parker on the mound. Parker recorded 6 strikeouts in five innings pitched. When talking about his success against Bakersfield, he credited a return to the fundamentals, as the key to his success.

“Reflecting on the past 3 years playing at Redwood, I was trying to do too much and I decided to take it back to the basics from day 1 at practice,” Parker said.