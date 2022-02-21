Boys Basketball: Blazers 4th quarter comeback falls short

Golden West loses in the seconds after going on a 6-0 run in the 4th quarter to take the lead

VISALIA – After going on a 6-0 run to take the lead with one minute left, Golden West could only watch as Kennedy High School sunk a three-pointer to end their playoff run.

In its Feb. 17 game in the second round of the Division V playoffs, the Trailblazers led 43-42 with a minute to play. Kennedy’s Gamier Helm found a way to drive in for a layup and give the Thunderbirds a one point lead. After a missed rebound on the other end of the court, Kennedy’s Jeremia Guerra put the game out of reach with a three-pointer to seal the 47-43 victory.

“I thought we played pretty well, we just left some opportunities there at the end,” Blazers head coach Drew Hall said. “We had a couple of turnovers, had some bad possessions there at the end and couldn’t get a rebound, but credit to them they got to the ball first, they dove on the floor and did whatever they needed to do to win.”