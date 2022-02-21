Boys Basketball: Spartans beat Panthers for third time this year

StrathmoreSpartans wins 52-40 against Corcoran Panthers to advance in the Division V playoffs

STRATHMORE – The Spartans beat the Corcoran Panthers for the third time this year en route to a 52-40 win in the second round of the Division V playoffs.

The game was much closer than the final score as evidenced by the previous three games between the two teams this season, with Corcoran winning 43-37 in December, Strathmore winning 43-31 in December, and the Spartans winning by just one point 41-40 on Feb. 10.

The Feb. 6 home win was close heading into the third quarter but Strathmore ran away with the game in the second half. Strathmore Spartans opened the game with two rebounds from Cael Alkire and points from Jalen Manivanh. The first quarter ended with the Spartans up 9-6. In the second quarter the Panthers tied it up with 3 points from Emilio Alaniz, but Strathmore’s Manual Andrade recovered the lead with two layups and a three pointer. At half-time, the score was 20-18 Strathmore.