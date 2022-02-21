Boys Basketball: Spartans beat Panthers for third time this year

StrathmoreSpartans wins 52-40 against Corcoran Panthers to advance in the Division V playoffs
STRATHMORE – The Spartans beat the Corcoran Panthers for the third time this year en route to a 52-40 win in the second round of the Division V playoffs.
The game was much closer than the final score as evidenced by the previous three games between the two teams this season, with Corcoran winning 43-37 in December, Strathmore winning 43-31 in December, and the Spartans winning by just one point 41-40 on Feb. 10.
The Feb. 6 home win was close heading into the third quarter but Strathmore ran away with the game in the second half. Strathmore Spartans opened the game with two rebounds from Cael Alkire and points from Jalen Manivanh. The first quarter ended with the Spartans up 9-6. In the second quarter the Panthers tied it up with 3 points from Emilio Alaniz, but Strathmore’s Manual Andrade recovered the lead with two layups and a three pointer. At half-time, the score was 20-18 Strathmore.
“They are a very balanced team and they have 5–6 guys that can support the ball so we had to adjust which is a little bit tougher so we went to man defense,” Strathmore head coach Israel Valdez said. “I thought our guys adjusted well and we were well prepared for their man defense.”
After the half, the Spartans came out on fire as Gabe Bower and Manule Andrade each scored 4 points and Jaylen Oats scored 9 points.
“We don’t win without everybody and everybody contributed,” Valdez said. “There were guys that were playing inspired basketball tonight. We had guys step up big, even guys who didn’t score a whole lot.”
However, Corcoran’s Emilio Alanlz and Jason MaComb answered with hard drives to the basket despite the fact Strathmore’s defense was playing to defend that.
“Jason McComb had a big night point wise and leadership from my seniors Emilio and Julian made a huge difference for us as well,” Panthers head coach Casey Snyder said after the game.
The Spartans outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the third quarter. Each team scored 12 points in the final quarter sealing a 52-40 victory for Strathmore.
The Strathmore Spartans hosted Kennedy High School in Delano on Feb. 22 in the semifinals of the Division V playoffs. The game happened after press time.