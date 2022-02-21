Girls Basketball: Miners pull off comeback win against Patriots

The Miners missed a lot of shots and turned over the ball to the Patriots several times in the first quarter thanks to Hoover’s pressure defense. At one point in the first half, El Diamante was unable to get the ball past halfcourt without turning it over as Hoover forced El Diamante’s ball handlers out of bounds or into mistakes. The second quarter was more of the same for El Diamante which trailed Hoover by six pints heading into halftime with a score of 28-22.

After the pep talk from the head coach Jessica Cerventes, the Miners picked up their game. Rian Jones-Dillihunt was able to get the Miners’ offense going with a couple of layups in the paint, and even getting some steals defensively but the game remained an uphill climb for El Diamante but three players emerged as leaders on the underclassman starting lineup.

Anjolie Cibrian had the hot hand in the second half for the Miners knocking down four three-pointers from beyond the arc on her way to team leading 16 points. With each swoosh came huge cheers from the student section as the home crowd helped build momentum for the Miners.

Other Miners, such as Kiersten Shade, began to feel their game as well. Shade pulled down six rebounds, blocked a shot and was El Diamante’s second leading scorer with 13 points, all while being knocked around and to the ground by Hoover.