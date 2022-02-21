Girls Soccer: Eagles end Rangers unbeaten streak

Redwood loses in quarterfinals of the Division 1 playoffs in a 2-1 playoff rematch with Arroyo Grande
VISALIA – Arroyo Grande handed Redwood its first loss of the season, unfortunately, it happened in the Division I quarterfinals.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the 4th seeded Rangers hosted the 5th seeded Eagles in a playoff rematch that didn’t disappoint. This is the third time Redwood and Arroyo Grande had met in the playoffs with the Rangers winning the last two.
Redwood started the game a little flat and the Eagles took advantage and came out firing. Arroyo Grande opened the game by showing off its speed on a break away play and shot in the 13th minute only to be stifled by a sliding stop by Ranger goalie Olivia Saenz.
Arroyo Grande again came out hot in the second half with two shots on the goal in the first four minutes but both were saved by Ranger goalie Saenz, recently named co-Defensive Player of the Year for the West Yosemite League.
“We wanted to play our game, and we wanted to be fearless playing this game and whatever happened on the field happened,” said Saenz who finished the game with 8 saves.
Redwood found their own opportunities for break away plays including a pass by Natalie McDonnell to forward McKenna Cook. Cook shot the ball across the box ending in a goal that gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of the game.
At halftime Redwood head coach Jason Veira told the girls “stop giving them corner kicks. If you give a team that many corner kicks then eventually they are going to go in”.
In fact, it was a corner kick in the second half that tied the game at 1-1 for the Eagles. After repeated stops by Saenz, Arroyo Grande put more emphasis on playing fast. The Eagles drew a corner kick that ended up reaching the back of the goal on a header from Elise Flores with five minutes left in the match. Not long after the game tying shot, there was another corner kick that found its way into the goal by Jiana Martin giving Arroyo Grande the lead, 2-1, with less than 2 minutes left.
Redwood tried their best to get the ball back up to the front to give them a chance to score but their attempt ended up unsuccessful. Eagles head coach Matthew Carinio said Arroyo Grande’s game plan was simple.
“We made two plays, [while] they [only] made one play,” Carinio said. “That’s really what it came down to.”
The loss signaled the end of Redwood’s soccer season with a 17-1-2 record. Arroyo Grande stayed in the Valley for their next playoff game when they traveled to Fresno to take on Buchanan High School in the semifinals of the Division I playoffs. The game was held yesterday, Feb. 22, after press time.