Girls Soccer: Eagles end Rangers unbeaten streak

Redwood loses in quarterfinals of the Division 1 playoffs in a 2-1 playoff rematch with Arroyo Grande

VISALIA – Arroyo Grande handed Redwood its first loss of the season, unfortunately, it happened in the Division I quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the 4th seeded Rangers hosted the 5th seeded Eagles in a playoff rematch that didn’t disappoint. This is the third time Redwood and Arroyo Grande had met in the playoffs with the Rangers winning the last two.

Redwood started the game a little flat and the Eagles took advantage and came out firing. Arroyo Grande opened the game by showing off its speed on a break away play and shot in the 13th minute only to be stifled by a sliding stop by Ranger goalie Olivia Saenz.