Girls Soccer: Monarchs lose in double OT to Madera South

Stallions hand Exeter its second loss of the season in 2-1 double-overtime win in Division III playoffs

EXETER – The Monarchs had two chances to win their home playoff game and, in both overtimes, came up just inches short of advancing to the Division III semifinals.

On Feb. 17, Exeter was handed just its second loss of the season in a nailbiter against the Madera South Stallions. The Monarchs pushed the ball in the first half with great passing between Miranda Torrez, America Lopez and Daya Ramirez but the goals just weren’t going in.

Lopez missed a close one in the eighth minute of the first half and a Stallion penalty shot came up short in the 23rd minute.

Mariella Gonzales and Kassandra Rita fought to get more opportunities for Lopez to have shots on goal but Madera South’s defense managed to keep the ball away from the Monarchs leading shot taker. An unfortunate call with three minutes left in the first half distracted Exeter goalie Anne Garcia and allowed the Stallions to score the first goal of the game.