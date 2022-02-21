Girls Soccer: Monarchs lose in double OT to Madera South

Stallions hand Exeter its second loss of the season in 2-1 double-overtime win in Division III playoffs
EXETER – The Monarchs had two chances to win their home playoff game and, in both overtimes, came up just inches short of advancing to the Division III semifinals.
On Feb. 17, Exeter was handed just its second loss of the season in a nailbiter against the Madera South Stallions. The Monarchs pushed the ball in the first half with great passing between Miranda Torrez, America Lopez and Daya Ramirez but the goals just weren’t going in.
Lopez missed a close one in the eighth minute of the first half and a Stallion penalty shot came up short in the 23rd minute.
Mariella Gonzales and Kassandra Rita fought to get more opportunities for Lopez to have shots on goal but Madera South’s defense managed to keep the ball away from the Monarchs leading shot taker. An unfortunate call with three minutes left in the first half distracted Exeter goalie Anne Garcia and allowed the Stallions to score the first goal of the game.
Jennifer Martinez made up for it moments later when she put in a corner kick from Lopez to tie the game heading into the half.
The second half of the game started slow but had the most shots of the night. Rita took a foul kick and crossed the ball to Madisson Woods but it was offsides. Madera South went on the offensive and brought all of their forwards up for a full attack. That left little to stop Garcia from having a one-on-one break away but didn’t result in a shot. Olivia Vasquez played a good through ball to Woods and was hoping for her to take the shot but it never materialized.
Madera South’s Alliah Herrera was yellow-carded for pushing Exeter’s Miranda Torrez down while she was trying to cover the ball. The intensity of the second-half led to overtime.
In the first five minutes of overtime, the Stallions took a shot on goal but Exeter’s Garcia made a diving save to keep the game going. Torrez and Emma Lorenzi were passing back and forth through the defense but Lorenzi’s shot fell short of the goal. Lopez ended the first overtime period with a 25-yard kick from the top left corner which only missed by a few inches.
In the first five minutes of double overtime, Madera got a free kick on a penalty, which proved to be the game winning goal. Lopez nearly tied the game in double overtime but her free kick hit the crossbar.
The Monarchs ended their season with a 17-1-3 overall record. Madera South will now travel to Bakersfield Christian to take on the Eagles today, Feb. 23 in the semifinals of the Division III playoffs.
“They made a tremendous effort. They worked hard all season and sadly we got a bad call at the end but it is what it is,” Exeter coach Darin Lasky said. “The younger classmen were able to learn from the seniors this year and it will be exciting to see what they’ll bring to the table next season.”