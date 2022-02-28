Boys Basketball: Pioneers survive Frontier for Valley Title

Mt. Whitney overcomes pressure of being the top seed and the Titans of Bakersfield in 54-51 win in the Division II championship game

VISALIA – It’s no surprise top seeded Mt. Whitney ended their season with a win. The Pioneers had only lost two games all year and had dominated most of its matchups in the first three rounds of the Division II playoffs. But championships don’t come easy, and Mt. Whitney barely edged out a 54-51 win against Bakersfield’s Frontier Titans to take home the Valley Title.

“This game took every last thing we had,” Redwood senior guard Carter Glick said. “I’m feeling fantastic.”

Frontier scored first on a pair of free throws by Tyler Silva. The Pioneers didn’t give the Titans the chance to celebrate as Mt. Whitney’s Carter Glick made his way through the opposing team’s defense for a quick two-pointer. The Titans couldn’t match the Pioneers’ speed of play in the first half as senior Keith Bailey Jr. ran circles around the Frontier’s defense.