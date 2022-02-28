Boys Basketball: Spartans go down shooting in DV semifinals

Strathmore outscores Kennedy 16-6 in fourth quarter but can’t erase Kenney Thunderbirds’ 23-point third quarter lead

STRATHMORE – If not for the third quarter, the Strathmore Spartans would have played host to the Valley Title game Feb. 24. Instead, they spent the final quarter of their season trying to comeback from a 23-point deficit to the Kennedy Thunderbirds.

The Spartans ultimately fell 55-44 to the Thunderbirds in the semifinals of the Division V Central Section playoffs on Feb. 22.

““It’s not for lack of desire we just hesitated, especially in the third quarter,” Valdez said. “We weren’t making shots and we let that affect us,” Strathmore head coach Israel Valdez said.

The first half of the game was extremely close as Kennedy was ready for whatever Strathmore threw at them. The Spartans got off to a slow start and needed a Kennedy technical foul to get their first points of the night but the first quarter ended with Kennedy only leading 9-8. The second quarter much like the first had the crowd on their toes. The Thunderbirds matched the Spartans basket for basket only faltering after they got into foul trouble giving Strathmore 2 points off free throws. Kenney ended the half with a thin 20-19 lead.