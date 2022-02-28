Boys Soccer: Rams run over Cardinals for second straight Valley Title

Lindsay’s Chris Macias almost scored in the first half, missing the net by inches. The Rams maintained possession and headed back the other way, dribbling past the Cardinals but missing the goal. As the last few minutes of the first half ticked off the cloak, Lindsay was able to hold the score to a 1-0 Garces lead.

“We did well not letting the game get out of hand because they scored really quick,” Lindsay head coach Tony Godoy said. “You see games where if a team scores that fast a second one is usually coming. I’m proud that we held them at 1-0 for 60 minutes which is more than anyone else has.”

Despite playing on the Rams’ turf, the Cardinals were able to get a lift from the fans who traveled south to Bakersfield. Lindsay’s defense, including a great play by Emmanuel Urbano to clear the ball, was able to keep the Rams out of the goal for most of the second half.

“Our season went really well, I really love this team. The freshmen stepped up a lot and the seniors helped them out to be better,” co-captain Jorge Villanueva said.

Garces didn’t score again until a throw-in goal with just 16 minutes left in the game. Lindsay responded by increasing its offensive attack, with one near miss on the goal. Ultimately, Lindsay wasn’t left with enough time to complete the comeback, handing Garces its fourth Valley Title in boys soccer.