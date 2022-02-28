Boys Soccer: Rangers ride momentum to Valley Title win

Redwood takes Division II championships game in 2-0 win over Golden Valley Bulldogs

VISALIA – There was little Golden Valley could do to stop Redwood’s momentum en route to a Ranger Valley title.

Redwood came into the Division II championship game riding an 11-game winning streak, having scored at least two goals in all but three of their games, home field advantage and boasting a 21-5-1 record. The Golden Valley Bulldogs came in knowing they were the only team to play Redwood to a tie but it wasn’t enough to avoid being shutout 2-0 by the Rangers.

“It’s a surreal moment for a player at such a young age,” Redwood head coach Joey Chica said.

Championship excitement filled the bowl as more than 400 people were in attendance for both teams. It was a physical game from the start. Redwood got the first opportunity to score just six minutes into the game. The Rangers’ corner kick attempt was almost tapped in on a header but instead bounced over the goal. The Rangers got another chance in the ninth minute. This time Gavin House didn’t need any help as his corner kick reached the back of the goal giving Redwood a 1-0 lead.