Girls Soccer: Cardinals see ‘Stars’ after upset in shootout

“The girls worked hard every minute of that match, and I believe that they should all be proud of the hard work, effort and passion that they competed with,” Rangel said.

The teams then went into a shootout with Ramirez kicking for Lindsay and Ariadna Delgado Lara kicking for North. The Stars outscored the Cardinals 4-2 to win the game. For the Cardinals, the loss snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The Cardinals had their seven winning streak cut off by North. Jannely Rangel describes that this is not the last time Lindsay will be making it this far in the playoffs.

“While we are losing a lot of key seniors this season, we also have a lot of players returning,” Rangel said. “The team will need to put in a lot of work and effort to fill in the gaps that the seniors are leaving, but there is no doubt that we will have girls step up and work hard to make that happen.”

After a highly competitive, nearly three-hour game, the Stars returned to Tulare County Feb. 25 to take on the top-seeded Granite Hills Grizzlies. After two scoreless halves, North won the game on a 3-2 shootout to advance to the Southern California Soccer Championships. As the sixth seed, North traveled to Santa Barbara to take on No. 3 Bishop Diego Cardinals.