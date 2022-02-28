Girls Soccer: Cardinals see ‘Stars’ after upset in shootout

North High School Stars defeat Lindsay 4-2 in shootout after overtime in scoreless semifinal slogfest
Lindsay – Any hope of a home field advantage was negated Feb. 22 when the Lindsay Cardinals hosted the North High School Stars on a stormy night.
The 11th seeded Stars continued their surprise string of playoff success by taking out the sixth, third and second-seeded Cardinals en route to defeating top-seeded Granite Hills in dramatic fashion. Lindsay and North slogged to a scoreless tie at the end of the second half forcing a shootout in overtime. The Stars emerged from the muddy pitch victorious after slipping by 4-2 in the overtime.
“I think the team performed to the best of their ability considering the cruel temperature and rain,” Lindsay assistant coach Jannely Rangel said. “It was a tough match where either team could have come out with a win.”
Lindsay attempted to control the game early, spending most of the first half on North’s side of the field. North managed to break a few plays into Lindsay’s side but the teams went into halftime in scoreless tie.
In the second half, Lindsay’s Maria Rangel had a shot on goal that nearly missed the box by inches. North’s Rubi Alverez went head-to-head with Lindsay’s Lucero Herrera in front of the Cardinal’s goal but Herrera was able to clear the ball out of the area. With only 12 minutes left in the second half, Lindsay’s Bella Duran got off a quick shot, just missing the net leaving both teams scoreless at the end of regulation.
The teams then played two, 10-minute halves in overtime. Four minutes in, Lindsay’s Lucero Herrera got off a free kick from the 30-yard line that wasn’t able to find the goal. Two minutes into the second overtime period, Lindsay goalkeeper Alyssa Ramirez saved a North shot from finding the back of the net. The Cardinals had two more opportunities in the final minutes of overtime to put away the game but a 20-yard shot by Herrera and a 30-yard shot by Duran both failed to hit the net.
“The girls worked hard every minute of that match, and I believe that they should all be proud of the hard work, effort and passion that they competed with,” Rangel said.
The teams then went into a shootout with Ramirez kicking for Lindsay and Ariadna Delgado Lara kicking for North. The Stars outscored the Cardinals 4-2 to win the game. For the Cardinals, the loss snapped a seven-game winning streak.
The Cardinals had their seven winning streak cut off by North. Jannely Rangel describes that this is not the last time Lindsay will be making it this far in the playoffs.
“While we are losing a lot of key seniors this season, we also have a lot of players returning,” Rangel said. “The team will need to put in a lot of work and effort to fill in the gaps that the seniors are leaving, but there is no doubt that we will have girls step up and work hard to make that happen.”
After a highly competitive, nearly three-hour game, the Stars returned to Tulare County Feb. 25 to take on the top-seeded Granite Hills Grizzlies. After two scoreless halves, North won the game on a 3-2 shootout to advance to the Southern California Soccer Championships. As the sixth seed, North traveled to Santa Barbara to take on No. 3 Bishop Diego Cardinals.