Baseball: Blazers’ big inning outruns Redcats

Golden West scores seven runs in the fourth inning en route to a 9-4 win over Fowler

VISALIA – A seventh inning rally propelled Golden West past Fowler March 9.

The Blazers racked up nine runs on just five hits en route to a 9-4 victory thanks to a seven-run inning in the bottom of the fourth. Blazers head coach Tom Buckley said the team took advantage of untimely mistakes by Fowler to build a lead and give the team’s pitching some breathing room.

“We made a few mistakes but our kids battled today,” Buckley said. “We took advantage of some of their mistakes. We struggled there at times but they battled back and I liked the way we finished the game.” coach Buckley responded with.”

Buckley praised starting pitcher Matthew Gonzalez for hanging in the game, which was tied 2-2 heading into the offensive explosion in the bottom of the fourth. Instead of getting comfortable with the lead, Golden West seemed more focused.

“I thought today went really well, we came out here and played defense really well and that’s why we came out successful and got the win,” Gonzalez said

Fowler head coach Bill Feaver said his team hit well but fielding errors cost them the game.

“We made a couple errors that were really big and that was kind of the turning point,” Fever said. “We’ve been playing really clean and not making a lot of errors and we made a couple today and they capitalized on them and then they got big hits after that.”

Golden West will have back-to-back home games in Visalia against Mt. Whitney and Redwood over the next week. The Blazers will host the Pioneers at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.