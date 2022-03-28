Baseball: Late inning rally ruins Rangers’ chance at top spot in league

Hanford’s seven-run, seventh-inning rally gives the Bullpups an 11-7 win over Redwood and a one-game lead in league
VISALIA – A seven-run, seventh-inning rally ruined Redwood’s chance to snap Hanford’s win streak and take over the top spot in the West Yosemite League.
The Rangers controlled the March 24 matchup between the league’s top two teams for five innings and a 7-4 lead before the Bullpups’ bats exploded in the top of the seventh inning. The late game rally propelled the ‘Pups to an 11-7 win and kept Hanford unbeaten in league play.
Hanford infielder Gavin Guzman said he believes that the matchup was one of the most thrilling games he’s ever played in.
“It felt really good to get that win. Being down 3 runs with 2 outs and we end up scoring 7 that inning in a comeback is electric,” Guzman said. “I have a lot of friends that play for Redwood so it felt really good to get that first win. That was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of.”
The Rangers started off hot coming out of the first inning with a 2-0 lead but Hanford quickly answered with two runs in the third to tie the game. Hanford added another run in the fourth inning to give the Bullpups a brief 3-2 lead.
The Rangers caught fire in the fifth with five runs. After Hanford only scored one run in the sixth inning, the Rangers would go into the seventh inning with a comfortable 7-4 lead. Knowing they needed an offensive onslaught to stay in the game, the Bullpups did most of their damage with two outs in the final inning.
Redwood will have a shot at redemption and revenge next month when they face Hanford twice in one week, a home and away game against the current league leader. The games may likely decide who will take home the WYL title.
Ranger head coach Dan Haydash said not taking care of the little things was what ultimately cost the Rangers the victory.
“I don’t believe big mistakes cost us the game but rather it was the culmination of not taking care of the little details,” Hydash said. “Issuing too many walks and not executing on defense in big moments. Hopefully we learn from them.”
Haydash went on to say he wanted to see better execution in Redwood’s cross town rivalry game against El Diamante on Tuesday, March 29. The game happened after press time.