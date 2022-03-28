Baseball: Late inning rally ruins Rangers’ chance at top spot in league

Hanford’s seven-run, seventh-inning rally gives the Bullpups an 11-7 win over Redwood and a one-game lead in league

VISALIA – A seven-run, seventh-inning rally ruined Redwood’s chance to snap Hanford’s win streak and take over the top spot in the West Yosemite League.

The Rangers controlled the March 24 matchup between the league’s top two teams for five innings and a 7-4 lead before the Bullpups’ bats exploded in the top of the seventh inning. The late game rally propelled the ‘Pups to an 11-7 win and kept Hanford unbeaten in league play.

Hanford infielder Gavin Guzman said he believes that the matchup was one of the most thrilling games he’s ever played in.