Baseball: Strathmore’s Jackson throws one-hitter against Laton

Spartan pitcher Aiden Jackson only gives up one hit, teammates go without fielding errors to shutout Mustangs 7-0
STRATHMORE – Strathmore’s Aiden Jackson threw a one-hitter against Laton last week spearheading the Spartans 7-0 shutout of the Mustangs and keeping the teams unbeaten streak alive.
Jackson pitched all seven innings for Strathmore with no walks and 10 strikeouts against the Mustangs on March 24 falling one at bat shy of a perfect game. He was backed up by a defense that didn’t commit one error in the game. The only player to reach a base for Laton was Gannen Westfall.
Offensively, the Spartans scored seven runs off six hits primarily due to miscues and errors by the Mustangs. Laton’s Jobe Olsen took the brunt of Strathmore’s onslaught but did end the game with 10 strikeouts.
The Spartans jumped on Olsen early with a Jaylen Oates single to center. Oates then stole second, third and home to give Strathmore a 1-0 lead. Oates stole three more bases in the bottom of the second as Strathmore opened up the lead to 5-0 on an RBI double by Jorge Reyes followed by an error at first base. The Spartans continued to add to their lead in the sixth. In the bottom fifth, Strathmore’s Jorge Reyes capitalized on an excellent hit and poor fielding to hit an inside-the-park home run to extend the lead to 6-0. Jackson rounded out the game for the Spartans with a home run of his own for the 7-0 final.
The Spartans tried to extend their unbeaten streak to six on Monday, March 28 against Woodlake but the game happened after press time. Strathmore will now travel to Farmersville to take on the Aztecs on Thursday, March 31.