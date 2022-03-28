Baseball: Strathmore’s Jackson throws one-hitter against Laton

Spartan pitcher Aiden Jackson only gives up one hit, teammates go without fielding errors to shutout Mustangs 7-0

STRATHMORE – Strathmore’s Aiden Jackson threw a one-hitter against Laton last week spearheading the Spartans 7-0 shutout of the Mustangs and keeping the teams unbeaten streak alive.

Jackson pitched all seven innings for Strathmore with no walks and 10 strikeouts against the Mustangs on March 24 falling one at bat shy of a perfect game. He was backed up by a defense that didn’t commit one error in the game. The only player to reach a base for Laton was Gannen Westfall.

Offensively, the Spartans scored seven runs off six hits primarily due to miscues and errors by the Mustangs. Laton’s Jobe Olsen took the brunt of Strathmore’s onslaught but did end the game with 10 strikeouts.