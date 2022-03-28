COS baseball coach gets to rare honor with 700th win

Long-time baseball coach Jody Allen earned his 700th win was only the 14th coach to do it in California’s community college sports

VISALIA – College of the Sequoias’ baseball coach Jody Allen earned career win No. 700 on March 17, becoming just the 14th coach in California community college history to do so.

“I’m very grateful and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” said Allen, who is now 701-477-4 in his 29th season at Sequoias.

Allen was honored for the achievement before the Giants’ 5-3 home win over Reedley on March 19, during a ceremony arranged by 24-year team photographer and record keeper Bob Craine. With his family, players, assistant coaches and program supporters gathered around home plate, Craine presented Allen with a custom imprinted bat commemorating the milestone, while his players displayed a sign congratulating Allen on his 700th win.