Minor stabbed in altercation at Golden West High School

Youth services officer attends to minor who was stabbed two times in the leg, suspects fled the scene
VISALIA – Officers were quick to the scene when a minor was stabbed in the leg at Golden West High School. But not fast enough to catch the suspects as they fled.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Friday, March 25, a physical altercation was reported to the youth services officer at Golden West High School. The officer responded to the location and found a male juvenile victim suffering from two stab wounds to the leg. All suspects had fled the scene prior to his arrival.
The victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition. The violent crimes unit was called out to assist the youth services unit in the investigation of this incident. Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to contact the violent crimes unit at 713-4739 or the Youth Services Unit at 735-8024. Those individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at 713-4738
Visalia Police Log
Thursday, March 24
At approximately 7:30 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a traffic collision at Mooney Boulevard and Noble. An investigation revealed that a pick-up truck traveling north on Mooney Boulevard failed to stop for a red light and collided with an SUV that was eastbound Noble facing a green light. As a result of the initial impact the truck began to spin and continued north onto the sidewalk striking two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Clinic for treatment, one of the pedestrians succumbed to his injuries. The second pedestrian was still being treated for significant injury. The driver of the SUV was transported to Kaweah Health for a minor injury. Drugs/alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at 713-4237.
At 10:40 a.m., the Visalia Police Department narcotics unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of East Hillcrest. James Saunders, 55, Christina Souza, 52, and Larry Orr, 64, were all found to be in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Sarah Robertson, 44, was found in possession of methamphetamine and had numerous arrest warrants. James Newcomb, 59, was found to be in possession of powdered fentanyl. Saunders and Souza were also charged with maintaining a residence for the unlawful distribution of narcotic sales. All suspects were booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial detention facility for various charges.
At 6:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance, with possible shots fired, at a residence in the 3500 block of south Villa. Upon arrival, officers set up a perimeter and were able to evacuate the surrounding residences. Officers were successful in making phone contact with individuals inside the target location and they voluntarily came out of the residence. Violent crimes detectives were called to the scene, and they took over the investigation. A search warrant was authored for the location and violent crimes detectives located an un-serialized and illegally manufactured firearm inside the residence. Additionally, detectives located evidence that the firearm had been discharged at least one time from inside the residence. The male juvenile suspect was arrested and booked at the Tulare County juvenile hall on multiple charges. There were no injuries related to this incident.
Tuesday, March 22
At 7:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to Hurley and Marcin regarding a vehicle versus juvenile pedestrian injury traffic collision. Based on the initial investigation, the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hurley in front of Hurley School. The pedestrian was crossing Hurley, northbound, when she was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating fully with the investigation. The Visalia Police Department traffic unit was called to the scene and has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information related to this collision can contact traffic officer Ryan Park at 713-4235.