Minor stabbed in altercation at Golden West High School

Youth services officer attends to minor who was stabbed two times in the leg, suspects fled the scene

VISALIA – Officers were quick to the scene when a minor was stabbed in the leg at Golden West High School. But not fast enough to catch the suspects as they fled.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Friday, March 25, a physical altercation was reported to the youth services officer at Golden West High School. The officer responded to the location and found a male juvenile victim suffering from two stab wounds to the leg. All suspects had fled the scene prior to his arrival.

The victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition. The violent crimes unit was called out to assist the youth services unit in the investigation of this incident. Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to contact the violent crimes unit at 713-4739 or the Youth Services Unit at 735-8024. Those individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at 713-4738