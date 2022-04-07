Professional baseball returns to the Valley with Rawhide season opener April 8

Visalia Rawhide open their Minor League Baseball season with a home stand April 8-10 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

VISALIA – The grass is cut, hot dogs are on the grill, beer is cold, it’s time for baseball in the Central Valley.

The Visalia Rawhide will take the field for Opening Night at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday, April 8. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with game time at 6:45 p.m. The team kicks off the season against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) for a three-game home series April 8 – 10. There will be exclusive giveaways all weekend including souvenirs and fireworks on April 8, veteran discounts and stadium replicas on April 9 and a 2019 Championship Pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans on April 10.

Taking the field for the Rawhide are 18 returning players on the 30-man roster. Three of those players are named in MLBpipeline.com Dbacks Top 30 list including SS Jordan Lawlar at No. 3, 3B Deyvison De Los Santos at No. 14, and OF Wilderd Patino at No. 29. Both De Los Santos and Patino ended the 2021 season with the Rawhide. De Los Santos became the everyday third baseman, batting .276 with 3 HRs and 20 RBI in 37 games. Patino was plagued with an injury that sent him back to Arizona for a majority of the season. However, he finished the season healthy in Visalia.

Lawlar, the 2021 first round pick of the Diamondbacks, will start his first full professional season in Visalia. He played in two games last season in the Arizona Complex League before a season-ending injury on his left shoulder.