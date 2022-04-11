Baseball: Mustangs trample Tigers in back-to-back wins

Even with a slow couple of innings, everything was still looking up for Tulare. Despite Delano finding home twice in the 4th inning, the Mustangs still had confidence. After not scoring at all in the 3rd or 4th inning, Western came out strong in the 5th. Jake Bergman stole second base early on and was then rushed home after a deep shot from Ethan Arteaga. Soon after, an error from Delano’s catcher gave Tulare their second score early in the inning. Later, with bases loaded another powerful swing sent two more runners home. Finally, another two scored after a line drive from Sonny Pena. With a total six points scored in this inning Western now had a 13-2 lead over the Tigers.

The final score came in the 6th inning as Johnny Callison got his 4th run of the game. Delano tried to fight back, but Western’s defense had many high-effort plays that prevented them from scoring after the 4th inning. The Tigers couldn’t stop Western once they had gotten momentum and the Mustangs trotted away with their third win in a row.

“We’ve done things a certain way around here for a long time, so we just need to keep doing that and keep building confidence,” said Tulare Western head coach Ken Searcy.

Tulare Western is spending spring break in tournament play with games against Sanger, Centennial in Bakersfield and Tehachapi. The Mustangs will return to league play on Wednesday, April 20 at home against the Porterville Panthers. Delano hopes to get back in the win column after a 7-game losing streak. The Tigers will return to Tulare on Wednesday, April 20 to face off against the Tulare Union Tribe.