Baseball: Rangers sweep season series with Tigers

The first inning was a good one for the Tigers who put one run on the board and held the Rangers to none. Redwood came back with a big second inning scoring 2 runs and giving up none to Lemoore. The Rangers really found their rhythm in the third inning where they scored three runs.

Redwood scored three more runs in the fourth, as Lemoore was only able to muster one score for what would be their final run in the game. The Rangers went on to score their final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, for the 9-2 win.

“I think we are hitting our stride at a great time,” Rangers’ first baseman Joey Rico said. “We are still working out some things but we are getting the job done and that’s all that matters. I think our chances of winning WYL are high especially if we continue playing the way we are right now.”

The Rangers are in a solid spot tied for first place in the West Yosemite League heading into their spring break tournament. The Rangers will be playing games against tough teams all throughout California with matchups such as San Joaquin Memorial, and Jesuit one of the top teams in the state, along with a lot of other high level matchups.

“I’m looking forward to winning games with the boys,” Redwood’s MIkey Ramirez said. “I’m confident because of the way we’ve been playing.”