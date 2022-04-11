Baseball: Trailblazers fall short of season sweep against Pioneers

Neither team’s defense bugged until the sixth inning when Mt. Whitney’s JT Guerero and Zach Mell each had an RBI to give the Pioneers the first runs of the games and a 3-0 lead.

“We were kinda going back and forth on getting guys in the scoring position, but the sixth inning was somewhat of a turning point for us,” Mt. Whitney head coach Nick Yockey said.

The Blazers battled back in the bottom of the seventh inning as Gonzalez and Raudel Cardenas each crossed home plate in a late-game rally that fell one run shy of extra innings. The game ended with Mt. Whitney getting its first win against Golden West this season.

“We’ve gotten a lot better on defense, our pitching is getting better and we just need to now transfer it to offense and get some timely hits,” Golden West head coach Tom Buckley said.

Golden West entered this week with a .500 record but just 2-6 in the West Yosemite League. After tournaments this week, the Trailblazers will be back in league action on April 19 against Redwood before hosting the Rangers on April 21. Redwood won the first matchup 6-5 on March 21.

Mt. Whitney will resume league play on April 19 when it hosts the Hanford Bullpups at home before traveling to Hanford on April 21 for its third game against the Bullpups this season. Hanford won the first matchup 2-0 on March 21.