Softball: Blazers scorch Pioneers in 12-6 win

Mt. Whitney followed with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first. With Sarah Garcia and Kylee Filiponi on third and second base, a sacrifice bunt from Kiana Reynaga was all it took to give Garcia her ticket home. Filiponi followed her soon after on a hit from Kaydence Martinez.

After a scoreless second inning, Golden West gained its largest lead of the game with a seven-run inning in the top of the third. Giannandrea rocked the ball over Mt. Whitney’s defense for a home run, setting the pace for the explosive inning. Giannandrea was nearly perfect at the plate going 4 for 4, scoring 2 runs and driving in three more. Blazer teammates McKeehan and Ortiz quickly took first and second with consecutive hits into right field.

Mt.Whitney called a time out, to trade both their pitcher and catcher. The Pioneer’s second string catcher, Kiana Reynaga, and pitcher Selena Lopez were sent in as an attempt to cool down the Blazers’ bats. As the inning went on, the bases were loaded before Alondra Magallanes sent the ball into center field for an RBI triple. Alexus Carter kept the momentum going by driving in two more runs before being tagged out.