Softball: Vikings hammer Monarchs in 15-3 loss

In the second inning, the Vikings gained a bigger lead against the Monarchs in a now 10-2 game. The Monarchs fought to take down the Vikings but fell short with minor errors. Kingsburg Alyanna Yaya Gonzales hit a line drive to left with a 2-run, RBI double. Exeter made a pitching switch but still couldn’t take down the Vikings.

Exeter’s offense gained some momentum in the bottom of the second. The Monarchs’ Anjali Velasquez hit the first pitch hard to short and was able to get on base. Exeter’s Gaby Avila hit to center field for a double, moving Velasquez to second. The Monarchs earned their first run of the night on a bunt by Holly Hunter. Hallie Burum-Mitchell hit an infield pop up gaining a single RBI but the Monarchs were still down 10-2 after two innings.

Exeter held the Vikings to just one run in the third inning. The Monarchs’ Tiara Daly led off the bottom of the third with a hit before stealing both second and third base. Daly later scored off of a sacrifice fly by Velasquez giving the Monarchs their final score of the night.

Exeter struggled to field the ball cleanly in the fourth inning and handed Kinbsburg four more runs before settling back down in the fifth inning. After three straight outs in both the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, the game was called under the mercy rule as Kingsburg led by at least 10 runs.

Exeter will return to league play on April 19 when it travels to Dinuba to take on the Emperors.