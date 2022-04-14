Six county athletes will receive hundreds in scholarships

CIF Central Section selects six Tulare County student athletes to award $500 in scholarship money for their performance on and off the field
SACRAMENTO – The California Interscholastic Federation’s Central Section recognized 38 students for their efforts on the field and in the classroom. Six of which play for Tulare County schools.
Student athletes will receive hundreds of dollars in scholarships. According to the CIF they will be awarded at least $500 while a top male and female athlete will receive $1,000 each. Awards will be announced at the CIF awards dinner on Monday, May 2.
Students must have participated in at least one varsity sport, displayed good citizenship via school and volunteer activities and carried a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average. Each student also submitted an essay and two letters of recommendation. Additionally, their applications show many student athletes have been heavily involved in honors classes, extracurricular activities, held jobs and helped their families.
Sofia Biagio (Granite Hills)
Sofia was a varsity swimming and water polo captain for three years. She earned water polo all-league honorable mention in 2018, was a second-team selection in ’19 and a Coaches Award winner from 2018-20. She earned a swimming Coaches Award from 2019-21. While carrying a 4.51 GPA, she earned 22 Academic Decathlon medals and was the top overall honors decathlete in Tulare County in 2021. She is a valedictorian candidate. Sofia was a Girls State Delegate, Rotary Interact secretary, president and liaison for the Special Needs Prom, Z Club treasurer and president, Grizzlies Fight Cancer Society secretary and freshman class president. She trained guide dogs and helped run a number of community activities, including sock and blanket drives, spring clean-ups, Memorial Day flag set-up, and Relay for Life. Sofia plans to study astrophysics at an undetermined university.
Madeline Lew (Tulare Union)
Madeline was a captain for the water polo, swimming and soccer teams during her high school career. She was a team defensive MVP for the water polo and soccer teams, as well as an overall MVP and coaches award winner in water polo. Madeline is heavily involved in Future Farmers of America, school speech teams and the student Associated Student Body as student body vice president. She maintained a 4.37 GPA and is a valedictorian candidate. She has earned many community recognition awards and volunteered at Farmer Bob’s World, a 9/11 Walk to Remember and putting together Good Samaritan gift boxes. Madeline plans to major in agriculture business at a four-year school.
Remi Perez (El Diamante)
A four-year varsity tennis player and two-year varsity basketball player, Remi boasts a weighted GPA of 4.47. She was named the El Diamante tennis team’s Most Inspirational Player as a freshman and MVP as a sophomore and senior, when she also served as team captain. Remi was the West Yosemite League and Section Division II runner-up in singles tennis in 2021 when El Diamante was league co-champion. She was a league doubles champion as a sophomore and placed third in doubles as a junior. She was the basketball team captain and Best Defensive Player as a sophomore. Remi volunteered many hours at event with the Key Club, where she served as vice president this year. She also worked community events with the California Scholarship Federation, for which she was president as a senior, with Link Crew, Central Valley Vietnam Veterans and Young Lives which helps teen mothers with childcare. Remi plans to play tennis and study biology or kinesiology at a California university.
Jadon Cordova (Tulare Union)
Jadon was a varsity football player and wrestler all four years of his high school career, plus he golfed and was on the track and field team for one season each. A regular honor roll student with a 4.25 GPA, Jadon was on Tulare’s 2018 Central Section Division II championship football team. As a senior, Jadon continued to excel despite the death of his father. He was the Central Division IV wrestling champion at 160 pounds, finishing seventh at the Section Masters meet and qualifying for state. He was an ASB member every year and helped staff community events for the Visalia Breakfast Lions Club Car Show and Central Valley Woodie Club. He worked in the office at and Royal Pacific Transportation. Jadon plans continue his wrestling career and study kinesiology at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.
Ryan Cronk (Sierra Pacific)
Ryan played three years of varsity baseball, two years of varsity football and a year of varsity water polo. He was the East Sequoia League baseball MVP as a junior, going 6-0 on the mound with 105 strikeouts in 43 innings, allowing just eight runs. At school, Ryan was a member of the Associated Student Body and Finance Academy, taking honors and dual-enrollment college courses and carrying a 3.7 GPA. In addition to working at a coffee shop, he served as a children’s ministry worker at Koininia Christian Fellowship and volunteered at local elementary, middle school and Sierra Pacific High booster events. Ryan plans to major in business finance and play baseball at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Nolan Fernandez (Orosi)
Nolan played varsity basketball and baseball while enrolled in the junior biomedical science pathway course of Orosi’s Health Academy. He was active in Health Occupational Students of America, serving as president his senior year and vice president as a junior. He is ASB Secretary, won regional medals with Science Olympiad and is the drum major for the Orosi Marching Band. At the HOSA State Leadership Conference in 2021, Nolan was first overall in extemporaneous writing. He maintains a 4.37 GPA with his heavy academic course load and is a valedictorian candidate. Nolan has spent more than 75 hours volunteering at local community service and social events, such as helping a youth basketball league. He plans to major in biology at UCLA.