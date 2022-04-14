Six county athletes will receive hundreds in scholarships

Remi Perez (El Diamante)

A four-year varsity tennis player and two-year varsity basketball player, Remi boasts a weighted GPA of 4.47. She was named the El Diamante tennis team’s Most Inspirational Player as a freshman and MVP as a sophomore and senior, when she also served as team captain. Remi was the West Yosemite League and Section Division II runner-up in singles tennis in 2021 when El Diamante was league co-champion. She was a league doubles champion as a sophomore and placed third in doubles as a junior. She was the basketball team captain and Best Defensive Player as a sophomore. Remi volunteered many hours at event with the Key Club, where she served as vice president this year. She also worked community events with the California Scholarship Federation, for which she was president as a senior, with Link Crew, Central Valley Vietnam Veterans and Young Lives which helps teen mothers with childcare. Remi plans to play tennis and study biology or kinesiology at a California university.

Jadon Cordova (Tulare Union)

Jadon was a varsity football player and wrestler all four years of his high school career, plus he golfed and was on the track and field team for one season each. A regular honor roll student with a 4.25 GPA, Jadon was on Tulare’s 2018 Central Section Division II championship football team. As a senior, Jadon continued to excel despite the death of his father. He was the Central Division IV wrestling champion at 160 pounds, finishing seventh at the Section Masters meet and qualifying for state. He was an ASB member every year and helped staff community events for the Visalia Breakfast Lions Club Car Show and Central Valley Woodie Club. He worked in the office at and Royal Pacific Transportation. Jadon plans continue his wrestling career and study kinesiology at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.