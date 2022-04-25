Baseball: Bullpups bite Pioneers with 3-run rally in seventh

The Pioneers played well through five innings. Mt. Whitney’s Zach Mell was first at bat and first to lay into his opponents, sending a ball straight through center field. After taking first base, Mell stole second base on a missed grab from Hanford’s catcher. All it took was another center field hit from Guerero to send Mell home and start the momentum of the game.

In the third inning the Pioneers’ Mark Rocha found himself on third base after a sacrifice bunt from Mell and a powerful right field ball from Guerero. It was Handford’s catcher that aided Rocha in the second run of the game after a ball popped up behind the Bullpup player drawing him away from the plate. This distraction was the perfect opportunity for Rocha to literally slide in from third.

The Pioneers continued on gaining another run in the fourth inning, before a few mistakes cost them the game in the final two innings.

The teams faced each other again on April 21 and Hanford again defeated Mt. Whitney 5-2. The Pioneers played El Diamante yesterday, April 26, but the game happened after press time. Mt. Whitney will host the Miners tomorrow, April 28.