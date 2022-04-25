Baseball: Cardinals declaw Tigers in shut out

“It feels good after the win, the team is looking better and stronger every game, but we are still improving,” Chavez said after the game.

Chavez and his teammates were also patient at the plate, waiting for their pitch to put in play. Chavez scored the first run of the game and set the tone for the Cardinals. Woodlake wouldn’t give up but were unable to get anything going against Lindsay.

The win gave Lindsay a sweep of Woodlake this year and improved their record to 4-2 in the East Sequoia League. The Cardinals traveled to Corcoran on Monday, April 26 but results were unavailable as of press time. Lindsay’s next game is today, April 27 against league-leading Sierra Pacific in Hanford. The Golden Bears enter the game with a 7-0 league record.

Woodlake will try to rebound from the loss and snap a three-game losing streak when the Tigers return home to play Strathmore on Friday, April 29. The Spartans are tied for second place in league with a 5-2 record.