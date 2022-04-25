Baseball: Miners’ rally falls short against Tigers

El Diamante scores three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game but eventually fall 7-4 to Lemoore and one game below .500 on the season
VISALIA – El Diamante rallied to tie the game against Lemoore last week before giving up three runs in the seventh and losing 7-4.
The Miners April 21 game against the Tigers proved to be a rollercoaster for the team, and the difference between taking sole possession of third place in the West Yosemite League or falling below .500 on the season.
Lemoore struck first with a single run in the second inning off an El Diamante error. A right field single was bobboled and scored a runner from second. After a scoreless second inning, Miners’ starting pitcher Brandon Petty hit a Lemoore batter to load the bases in the third inning. El Diamante fielders were able to turn a double play on the next batter but not before Lemoore could score. The Tigers added another run to end before the inning was over.
El Diamante scored its first run of the night in the bottom of the third. Petty got walked, and Daniel Coronado hit a double to the right-center gap, moving runners to second and third. Elijah Martinez hit a single to right field, scoring Petty. The third inning ended with Lemoore leading 4-1.
El Diamante’s offense came alive in a fifth inning rally. Lemoore’s pitcher walked Tanner Anderson and Petty before Caleb Silva hit a grounder to the third baseman, who made an error, allowing Anderson and Petty to both score. Coronado hit an infield grounder to move Silva to third and Aidan Steel hit another grounder to second which allowed Silva to score. The three-run inning tied the game 4-4 after five.
Although the Miners baseball team had a fair share of fielding errors, strike-outs, and fly-outs, they still had a chance to win the game after their game-tying rally. In the top of the seventh, a Lemoore batter hit a grounder to shortstop, however, the Miners’ Martinez made an error allowing the runner to reach first. The Miners’ infield held the ball two batters later allowing another Tiger runner to reach first. Another infield moved Lemoore’s runners into scoring position and an RBI double scored them both and gave the Tigers a 7-4 lead heading into final at-bats for El Diamante.
The Miners were unable to muster a final offensive and answer the Tigers. El Diamante remained at home this week against Mt. Whitney on April 26 but results of the game were not available as of press time. The Miners will travel to Mt. Whitney to face the Pioneers again on Thursday, April 28.