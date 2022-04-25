Baseball: Miners’ rally falls short against Tigers

El Diamante scores three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game but eventually fall 7-4 to Lemoore and one game below .500 on the season

VISALIA – El Diamante rallied to tie the game against Lemoore last week before giving up three runs in the seventh and losing 7-4.

The Miners April 21 game against the Tigers proved to be a rollercoaster for the team, and the difference between taking sole possession of third place in the West Yosemite League or falling below .500 on the season.

Lemoore struck first with a single run in the second inning off an El Diamante error. A right field single was bobboled and scored a runner from second. After a scoreless second inning, Miners’ starting pitcher Brandon Petty hit a Lemoore batter to load the bases in the third inning. El Diamante fielders were able to turn a double play on the next batter but not before Lemoore could score. The Tigers added another run to end before the inning was over.