Softball: Lemoore Tigers maul Mt. Whitney Pioneers in 15-4 win

Lemoore claws its way out of last place with a 7-run inning to beat Mt. Whitney and capture its first league win of the season

VISALIA – Mt. Whitney and Lemoore stepped onto the field last week both desperately needing a league win. It turns out Lemoore needed it more.

The Tigers mauled the Pioneers on April 22 to claw their way out of last place and leave Mt. Whitney in sole possession of the basement. After an uneventful first inning Lemore brought their bats into the second scoring seven runs. Lemore’s Giselle Rodriguez led things off by nailing a ball to deep left field. Alliyah Rodriguez was walked to first before Isabelle Hendrickson drove a ball through Mt.Whitney’s shortstop’s legs. This hectic moment paved an opening to home plate for Giselle Rodriguez.