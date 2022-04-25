Softball: Lemoore Tigers maul Mt. Whitney Pioneers in 15-4 win

Lemoore claws its way out of last place with a 7-run inning to beat Mt. Whitney and capture its first league win of the season
VISALIA – Mt. Whitney and Lemoore stepped onto the field last week both desperately needing a league win. It turns out Lemoore needed it more.
The Tigers mauled the Pioneers on April 22 to claw their way out of last place and leave Mt. Whitney in sole possession of the basement. After an uneventful first inning Lemore brought their bats into the second scoring seven runs. Lemore’s Giselle Rodriguez led things off by nailing a ball to deep left field. Alliyah Rodriguez was walked to first before Isabelle Hendrickson drove a ball through Mt.Whitney’s shortstop’s legs. This hectic moment paved an opening to home plate for Giselle Rodriguez.
The inning continued on in a similar pattern as Malyssa Alvarez sent another hit into center field aiding in Rodriguez’s run to home plate. The Pioneers defense was struggling to tag the Tigers players out or even get a hand on the ball. The Tigers quickly reloaded the bases. Makena Makekau was walked which allowed Isabelle Hendrickson to make her way back to home plate without so much as jogging. It was a final deep right line drive by Rodriguez that brought in all three runners on base to close out the top of the inning.
The Pioneers entered the bottom of the third inning down 7-0 but even with a huge lead hanging over their heads, the Pioneers played on. Mt. Whitney managed to load the bases before Avery Cline was walked allowing Kylee Filiponi to come home for the Pioneers’ first run of the game.
The Pioneers were able to match Lemoore in a scoreless fourth inning and fifth inning that ended with both teams scoring three runs but still found themselves down six runs heading into the sixth inning and they wouldn’t get any closer.
The Tigers continued to torment the Pioneers’ pitching staff scoring five more runs in the sixth. Lemoore’s Rodriguez sent a powerful homerun over the heads of Mt. Whitney’s out field bringing in herself and Madison Martinez. Lemoore continued to build the lead as Kallista Cormier sent a ball to left field to aid in Kobie Perryman’s run and Makena Makekau followed in suit bringing in two more of her teammates. This 5-run inning was too much for the Pioneers to overcome and ended the game with a 15-4 loss.
“We’ve been on a losing streak and we finally broke out of it,” Lemoore’s Alliyah Rodriguez said after the game.
Mt. Whitney remains winless in West Yosemite League and were hoping to get it against rival Redwood on April 26. Results of the game were not available as of press time. If not, the Pioneers will regroup and get another chance against Golden West this Thursday, April 28.