Baseball: Late inning rally catapults Monarchs past Emperors

Exeter scores three runs in the sixth inning to take their first lead of the game and hold on for a 5-4 win against Dinuba

EXETER – A late inning rally catapulted the Monarchs past the Emperors 5-4 on April 19.

Dinuba led the league matchup through five innings before Exeter was able to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth. The Monarchs were unable to manufacture more than a single run in any inning until the team drove in three runs in the sixth.

“No matter what our records are, these games are always [ones to watch],” Exeter head coach Kevin Kirkman said about Dinuba.

Dinuba led off the game with a run in the top of the first inning but Exeter’s pitching staff held fast through the next two scoreless innings. Aiden Robertson started the game for the Monarchs giving up just one earned run in five innings. Robertson also led the Monarchs at the plate going 2-3 with an RBI.

Jacob Molina gave the Monarchs some offensive hope when he scored the team’s first run in the fourth inning but Dinuba’s Matthew Mendoza and Sebastian Olivera added two more runs to extend their lead 3-1. The teams traded runs in the fifth inning as the Emperors clinged to a two-run lead.

Timely hitting by the Monarchs in the sixth inning allowed three Monarchs to cross home plate and take their first lead of the game. Carson Hughes took over the mound in the seventh inning and struck out the side to close out the game, 5-4.

The win improved Exeter’s record to 15-6 on the season and evened its Central Sequoia League record at 3-3. The Monarchs hosted the Immanuel Eagles on April 26, but results of the game were not available as of press time. Exeter will make the short trip to Central Valley Christian this Saturday, April 30 to take on the second place Cavaliers in Visalia.