Baseball: Aztecs spear Spartans with late-inning comeback

Farmersville scores three runs in the seventh inning and walk away with an 8-7 win over Strathmore

STRATHMORE – Strathmore lost a late lead to Farmersville last week, bringing the teams into a two-way tie for third place heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Aztecs trailed 6-5 in the top of the seventh inning when Farmersville scored the last of three runs on a stolen base to take an 8-7 win. There was some confusion for the Spartans who thought they were tied at 7, but had just lost track of the score in the tight matchup.