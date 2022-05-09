Baseball: Aztecs spear Spartans with late-inning comeback

Farmersville scores three runs in the seventh inning and walk away with an 8-7 win over Strathmore
STRATHMORE – Strathmore lost a late lead to Farmersville last week, bringing the teams into a two-way tie for third place heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Aztecs trailed 6-5 in the top of the seventh inning when Farmersville scored the last of three runs on a stolen base to take an 8-7 win. There was some confusion for the Spartans who thought they were tied at 7, but had just lost track of the score in the tight matchup.
“The whole team thought it was tied 7-7, but they were up by one run,” Strathmore’s Jaylen Oats said. “We could have done better on some things. We had a lot of errors that killed us in the end.”
Strathmore started the game off well with a 1-0 lead after Jorge Reyes hit an RBI single. Farmersville came back to take the lead 3-2 in the top of the fourth before Strathmore’s Taylor Lollis took his first pitch for an RBI single to tie the game. The Spartans, spurred by Lollis and Reyes, drive in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead before the Aztecs stole the game with a three-run top of the seventh. Jackson and Lollis led Spartans with four hits each. Strathmore was unable to muster any more offense and lost its second game of the year to Farmersville. Tyler Bible led the team with four of Farmersville’s nine stolen bases off one hit and added an RBI.
The back and forth game was evenly matched on the mound. Farmersville’s Sam Espinoza surrendered seven runs on 14 hits over seven innings, striking out seven. Strathmore’s Aiden Jackson allowed eight runs on just seven hits over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking one.
Both teams will play their final games today, May 11. While Farmersville can’t finish any higher than third in the East Sequoia League, Strathmore still has a chance to finish the season in second place. The Spartans host the Lindsay Cardinals today who sit just one game ahead of Strathmore in the standings. Strathmore defeated Lindsay 5-3 in their last matchup on April 8.