Baseball: Rangers clinch WYL title with win over Miners

Winning the WYL title is huge in itself but winning the league against your former school is special. Senior center fielder Brody Block, who attended El Diamante before moving to Redwood, went 4-4 against his former team, racking up two runs, and four RBI. Block said he was just focused on winning the title and not on the team he was facing.

“It felt good after what happened in the second inning. I knew we had to keep hitting to come back,” Block said. “I just really wanted to win and secure the WYL.”

Starting pitcher Joey Volchko threw seven strikeouts through five innings pitched. He said the win felt great after losing to the Miners earlier in the week.

“It felt good to show them what we’re really about because what we showed on Tuesday wasn’t our normal style of play,” Volchko said.