Softball: Huskies are latest mauling of Monarchs

Exeter’s loss to Hanford West 21-2 is the team’s 15th straight loss by at least 10 runs this season
EXETER – Most teams don’t start the season playing their best ball but opening day was the last time the Exeter Monarchs won a game.
There hasn’t been much to celebrate since the double digit win against Lindsay on Feb. 16 as the Monarchs have lost 15 straight games by at least 10 runs each. The latest opponent to feast on Exeter was the Hanford West Huskies, who handed Exeter a 21-2 loss on May 5.
Exeter started the game with back-to-back walks for the Huskies. The only run scored this inning was due to an error at third base to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Hanford West then closed out the inning with three-straight outs. The Huskies extended their lead with three more runs in the second inning. After starting the inning with a lead-off walk, Handford’s Atiana Cervantez bunted for a single and an RBI. Handford’s Gracyn Coleman and Aislynn Ortiz got back-to-back hits with two outs on the board. On an error play, both Handford’s Cervantez and Ortiz were able to steal home. The Monarchs ended the top of the second with their final strikeout of the night.
Exeter’s Alyiah Melgar started the bottom of the second with a line drive past Huskies pitcher but unfortunately, Anjali Velasquez hit into a double play. Exeter’s Faith Rocha struck out to end the inning. The Monarchs opened the third inning with an error and a few walks before giving up a 2-run double to Hanford’s Alysa Garcia. The Huskies’ Coleman singles out for an RBI and Bianka Hernandez hits a two-run double but was the final out trying to steal third.
Exeter’s Holly Hunter and Mariella Gonzales both hit line drives to get on base in the bottom of the third but it wasn’t enough to get Exeter on the board. The Huskies ended the inning with a 12-0 lead.
Exeter did manage to avoid the game being called in the fourth inning by getting on the scoreboard. Melgar doubled to bring Tiara Daly in for the Monarchs’ first run of the game. Exeter’s Rylie Williams hit a sacrifice grounder to bring in the team’s final run of the night.
The Huskies’ Garcia and Alisandra Cortez brought in four more runners in the top of the fifth on a triple and sacrifice hit to second base to extend their lead 16-2. The Monarchs struggled to put up a fight against the Huskies. At the end of the fifth inning, the mercy rule was called as Handford led by 19.
Exeter will finish their season at home this Thursday, May 12 against the Kingsburg Vikings. Hanford West ended their season yesterday, May 10 at home against the Immanuel Eagles. Results of the game were unavailable as of press time. Hanford West is unlikely to improve its standing and will probably end the season in fourth place in the Central Sequoia League. Exeter will finish in last place in the league.