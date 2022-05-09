Softball: Huskies are latest mauling of Monarchs

Exeter’s loss to Hanford West 21-2 is the team’s 15th straight loss by at least 10 runs this season

EXETER – Most teams don’t start the season playing their best ball but opening day was the last time the Exeter Monarchs won a game.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate since the double digit win against Lindsay on Feb. 16 as the Monarchs have lost 15 straight games by at least 10 runs each. The latest opponent to feast on Exeter was the Hanford West Huskies, who handed Exeter a 21-2 loss on May 5.