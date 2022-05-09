Softball: Miners pick apart Pioneers in 11-2 drubbing

As the third inning began both teams packed on the pressure defensively. El Diamante only managed to secure one run as Pioneer outfields Brea Grimsely, Kaily Santibanez, and Filiponi were able to rundown the Miners deep drives. El Diamante’s bats picked up in the fourth with two more runs. Mt. Whitney’s Filiponi did all she could to get her team closer. In the bottom of the fourth, Filiponi hit a single before stealing two bases to make her way to third. She came home on a sacrifice bunt from Sarah Garcia before the last out of the inning.

“It was exciting, a team effort, hot, and fun,” El Diamante’s Georgia Moreno said.

The last three innings were all uneventful as the two teams matched each other’s skills almost perfectly as the Miners maintained their sizable lead for the 11-2 final score.

There are only two more games left in the season for both teams. El Diamante entered this week with a chance to catch the first place Hanford Bullpups. The Miners played at Redwood yesterday, after press time, and will finish the season at home against rival Golden West on Thursday, May 12. Mt. Whitney played in Lemoore against the Tigers yesterday, after press time, and will finish their season at home against rival Redwood on Thursday, May 12.