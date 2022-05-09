Softball: Miners pick apart Pioneers in 11-2 drubbing

El Diamante pummels Mt. Whitney with five-run first inning, three home runs in May 5 matchup
VISALIA – With a slim chance to catch up to first place Hanford before the season ends, the Miners picked apart the Pioneers pitching staff early and often.
El Diamante flexed their muscles at the plate to jump to an early lead and kept the defensive pressure up throughout the game against Mt. Whitney on May 5. The Pioneers were outplayed in all phases of the game as the Miners cruised to an 11-2 win on the road.
El Diamante came out swinging in the first inning. Mikayla Moreno drove an early pitch through center field followed by an infield hit by Karlie Bilbrey that would bring them both home. Later in the inning, the Miners’ Hope Ficher came to the plate with two outs and two runners on base. Ficher put all she had into her first swing and knocked out the first of three home runs in the game giving the Miners a 5-run lead.
El Diamante’s Jennavee Campos credits their eventual victory to the fact that the team “got their heads up in the first inning”. This early lead caused cheers to radiate from the El Diamante bullpen.
The Miners added three more runs to the board in the second inning. Bilbrey was back to bat, this time securing with a double. Campos hit El Diamante’s second home run of the game right over the center field fence. Just two batters later Jorja Moreno hit another home run to give the Miners an 8-1 lead.
Though their lead over the Pioneers continued to grow Mt. Whitney didn’t give up hope. With a line drive down the right side, Avery Cline led off the bottom of the second for Mt. Whitney. The Pioneers loaded the bases and Kylee Filiponi hit Cline home just before she was tagged out at first for Mt. Whitney’s first run of the game.
As the third inning began both teams packed on the pressure defensively. El Diamante only managed to secure one run as Pioneer outfields Brea Grimsely, Kaily Santibanez, and Filiponi were able to rundown the Miners deep drives. El Diamante’s bats picked up in the fourth with two more runs. Mt. Whitney’s Filiponi did all she could to get her team closer. In the bottom of the fourth, Filiponi hit a single before stealing two bases to make her way to third. She came home on a sacrifice bunt from Sarah Garcia before the last out of the inning.
“It was exciting, a team effort, hot, and fun,” El Diamante’s Georgia Moreno said.
The last three innings were all uneventful as the two teams matched each other’s skills almost perfectly as the Miners maintained their sizable lead for the 11-2 final score.
There are only two more games left in the season for both teams. El Diamante entered this week with a chance to catch the first place Hanford Bullpups. The Miners played at Redwood yesterday, after press time, and will finish the season at home against rival Golden West on Thursday, May 12. Mt. Whitney played in Lemoore against the Tigers yesterday, after press time, and will finish their season at home against rival Redwood on Thursday, May 12.