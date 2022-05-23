Baseball: Aztecs conquer Spartans, come up short against Chieftains

Farmersville won its home playoff game against South High School before falling to top-seeded Chieftains in the quarterfinals

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville was just one run short of buying themselves one more inning to keep their championship dreams alive.

The No. 8 Aztecs traveled to Tollhouse to play the top seeded Sierra Chieftains May 19 in the quarterfinals of the Division VI Central Section playoffs. Farmersville got on the scoreboard early with a one-run lead after the first inning. The lead was short-lived as Sierra scored two runs in the second, two more in the third and three in the fourth, on their way to a 9-6 lead heading into the seventh inning. Farmersville was able to rally in the final inning with two more runs but the final out came with the Chieftains winning 9-8.