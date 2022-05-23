Baseball: Eagles emerge in duel of top-notch pitchers

“It was a great test for me to be in a matchup like that. If you take away a couple of the hiccups, I feel like we had every chance to win that game,” Volchko said. “The guy we faced is great and he has been for a while, so to have our returning hitters having gone against him will make them essentially ready for anything we’ll see next year and I’m excited to see what we do offensively next year.”

Ending the season in such a close game can be disappointing, but Redwood first baseman Joey Rico said he considered the season an overall success.

“I think the season was a success. We have a lot of guys returning so I think we will use this season as a learning experience and work on the areas we need to in the off season.”

Bakersfield Christian went on to lose to No. 5 Ridgeview in the quarterfinals of the Division II Central Section playoffs.