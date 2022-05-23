Baseball: Monarchs rule first round of playoffs, fall in second

Exeter shuts out North High School from Bakersfield 7-0 at home before being knocked by the Immanuel Eagles in the second round
EXETER – The Monarchs ended a great season on the road last week when they lost in the second round of the playoffs but not before putting on a show for the fans at home, where they have been almost unbeatable.
Exeter was 10-2 at home this season heading into its opening round matchup against North High School from Bakersfield in the Division V Central Section playoffs. The Monarchs shut out the Stars 7-0, helping head coach Kevin Kirkman collect its final home win of the season.
Exeter was ready to take the field and didn’t wait long to show why they were hard to beat at Exeter Stadium, scoring four runs in the first inning. Two of the runs were driven in by Zach Williams. After a scoreless second inning, Exeter’s Zack Williams scored the long run in the third. The Monarchs didn’t score in the fourth, but added runs in the fifth and sixth innings thanks to Jacob Molina and Logan Montano for the 7-0 final score.
On the defensive side, Exeter’s starting pitching Aidan Robertson allowed just two hits.
“He put his all into the game,” Kirkman said.
Exeter went on to face the No. 3 Immanuel Eagles in Reedley on May 19 in the Division V quarterfinals. The Eagles are one of the few teams to beat Exeter at home this year and had beaten the Monarchs twice already this season. The Eagles proved to be too much for the Monarchs who fell 6-4, the same score of Immanuel’s win at home against Exeter on March 25. Immanuel hosted No. 10 Firebaugh yesterday, May 24 in the semifinals. The game happened after press time.