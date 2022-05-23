Baseball: Mustangs trample playoff opponents

The Mustangs had all the momentum now and energy was starting to build in the stands. The bottom of the 6th got off to a hot start after a shot to left field from Ben Leon and a bunt from Anker left the Mustangs with two runners and no outs. Soon after, Jonathan Torrez landed a huge hit to center field and sent Leon rushing home. Pinch runner Ethan Arteaga, was on his way to second and Torrez was making his way to first when an error by the Bearcats allowed both players to advance. Then Callison came up to the plate and launched the ball over the third baseman to bring both players home and for two RBI. Western was now up 4-0 and would close the game out with great plays on defense to seal the shutout win.

“Once the offense gets going and we get confidence in the dugout that’s how it all transpired,” Tulare Western head coach Ken Searcy said.

The 18-win Mustangs went on to beat No. 15 Mt. Whitney Pioneers 11-2 at home in the quarter-finals on May 19. The Mustangs traveled to Hanford yesterday, May 24 to take on the No. 6 Bullpups for a shot at playing in the championship game.