Visalia football ready to tackle 2022 season

East Yosemite League football teams promise an exciting full season with new coaches, new teams in the league and without COVID protocols

VISALIA – The global pandemic kept students out of school, off the field and away from their teammates for a year. When they returned to the gridiron the entire season suffered from canceled games and an onerous testing protocol. And in 2022, teams may be able to put some of the impacts of COVID behind them, but now they are contending with a new league entirely.