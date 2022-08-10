FOOTBALL: West Yosemite League preview

LEMOORE

The Lemoore High School Tigers were first in the West Yosemite league in 2021. Their league record was 4-1, losing only to Hanford High School during league play. Overall they were 8-3 and they were eliminated in the first round of playoffs by Mission Prep. Head coach Rich Tuman did not respond for comment at the time of press.

HANFORD

Hanford High School finished second in the West Yosemite league in 2021 with a league record of 3-1. They won all of their non-league games and only lost to Redwood in league play, giving them an overall record of 7-2. They lost in the first round of playoffs to Central High School.

Hanford lost three of their four starting wide receivers to graduation as well as their leading tackler. Only five defensive starters will return for the 2022 season. However, Cayden Muir, league offensive player of the year, returns as quarterback for his senior season. Jayden Sudds is the only starting wide receiver returning, but all of the starting offensive linemen will return. Their JV team finished with a 6-3 record and fans can expect some of those players to move up to round out the varsity team for the 2022 season.