COS football gets back to practice for start of the season on Sept. 3

Student athletes at COS start their fall semester early, coming to campus to prepare for the fall season
VISALIA – Giant football is back and players are on campus for training camp.
When school starts, they’ll be in the preseason, preparing players for what a game week will be like. For head coach Travis Burkett, it’s important for players to learn how to balance school with football as a college athlete. The team has several new players who graduated high school this May, as well as more experienced players.
The COS coaching staff are excited to have many of their players on both sides of the ball returning for the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Nathan Lamb, who played at Tulare Union High School, is returning as a junior this year. Lamb played in 10 games last season, throwing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.6%. Lamb is expected to start again in 2022.
COS has high expectations for the season, but according to Burkett, the expectations are high for players every year.
“Our goals never change,” Burkett said. “We’re trying to develop great citizens, we’re trying to get guys to complete their coursework and we’re trying to help guys move on to play four-year college football if they want to and win championships while we do it.”
Players are on the field this week getting ready for a scrimmage against Antelope Valley College on Aug. 25. The scrimmage will be at COS at 5 p.m. The first official game will be at home on Sept. 3 against Butte College from Oroville, Calif.
Volleyball
COS volleyball is coming off of a winning season with 12 returners. Last year the team finished the regular season with a 23-7 record. Outside hitter Mia Gilcrest, who led the team in number of kills, service aces per set and hitting percentage, returns for her sophomore season. Another sophomore returner is defensive specialist Andrea Jauregui, who led the defense with 444 digs last season, nearly 200 more digs than any other player.
Volleyball will have their first tournament on Aug. 31 at Solano College. They will face Folsom Lake and Solano.
Soccer
During the offseason both COS men’s and women’s soccer teams participated in the opening of 1852 Visalia, an indoor soccer facility. The teams put on a soccer demonstration for a packed house.
“It was great fun and our players enjoyed it,” said COS head men’s soccer coach, Renato Bustamante.
Men’s soccer finished with a record of 11-8-3 last season. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by American River. Christian Trujillo, a freshman last year, led the team in points with five goals and seven assists last season. The team is still young but more experienced than last year and will play their first game on Aug. 26 at Bakersfield.
Women’s soccer finished with a record of 3-15 in 2021. It was head coach Elliot Hord’s first year and only one player, Gloria Silva, was returning to the roster from the previous year. The rest of the roster was made up of freshmen and two sophomore transfers. With a more experienced team and coach, the 2022 season is off to a better start. Their first game will be on Aug. 30 at Cerro Coso.
Cross Country
Top performers Juan Santacruz and Fernando Hernandez return for the men’s side while Liliana Salado and Sherlyn Hernandez make their return to the women’s side. Fourth year coach David Sanchez has already started conditioning the team ahead of the 2022 season. The cross country season opens on Sept. 10 at the Fresno Invite.