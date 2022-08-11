COS football gets back to practice for start of the season on Sept. 3

Student athletes at COS start their fall semester early, coming to campus to prepare for the fall season

VISALIA – Giant football is back and players are on campus for training camp.

When school starts, they’ll be in the preseason, preparing players for what a game week will be like. For head coach Travis Burkett, it’s important for players to learn how to balance school with football as a college athlete. The team has several new players who graduated high school this May, as well as more experienced players.