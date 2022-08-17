VOLLEYBALL: Tulare Western Mustangs sweep Lindsay Cardinals

Lindsay gets trampled by the Tulare Western Mustangs in shutout loss at home on Aug. 16

LINDSAY – In their second game of the season, Lindsay lost to Tulare Western in a 3-0 sweep.

Lindsay’s non-league loss on Aug. 16 to Tulare Western was to be expected after their 3-21 record last year, but wasn’t without vigor from the home team. The younger Cardinals fought hard against the older, more experienced Mustangs, but still fell victim to Tulare Western’s more refined passing and hitting strategy in all three sets.